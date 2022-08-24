Moth and Wolf Whisky From Chivas Brothers | Whiskey Raiders

Fans of the Playstation 4 video game “The Last of Us Part II” will want to check out Moth and Wolf Whisky. Chivas Brothers have collaborated with Naughty Dog on a limited-edition blended Scotch whisky inspired by the game.

“Die-hard fans can now experience The Last of Us Part II in a new unique way with a dram of this exciting whisky.” Kevin Balmforth, blending manager at Chivas Brothers, said, according to The Spirits Business. “I can’t wait for blended whisky fans to taste what we’ve been working on and to welcome more drinkers into the wonderful world of whisky.”

In collaboration with @Naughty_Dog we’re excited to introduce Moth & Wolf, the first blended Scotch whisky inspired by The Last of Us Part II. Pre-orders starting soon, follow @DigiSpirits to find out more.#MothandWolf #TheLastofUsPartII pic.twitter.com/qVxyj8ENZ0 — Thedigitalspiritsproject (@DigiSpirits) August 22, 2022

Moth and Wolf is a blend that was filled into barrels in 2013, before being bottled in 2022. The whisky sits at 40% ABV. The new release is part of Chivas Brothers-backed “The Digital Spirits Project,” which aspires to introduce Scotch whisky to a younger demographic through sources such as film, TV and gaming.

In April, a different whisky-gaming collaboration was debuted between Ballentine’s and Borderlands when the whisky company “hired” the character Mad Moxie.

