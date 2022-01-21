Following a postponement due to Scottish Government restrictions, this year’s National Whisky Festival of Scotland has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 7, at SWG3 Studio Warehouse in Glasgow.

All original tickets for the original Jan. 22 date will remain valid. The festival is “set to bring its biggest and boldest event yet to Glasgow when it returns,” according to Scottish Field.

Per Scottish Field, the festival will include a “world-beating selection of exceptional whiskies” and will host a festival lineup of musicians, presentations from industry leaders and experts, and a host of unique tasting experiences

“We are incredibly excited to finally be heading back to Glasgow, the festival’s spiritual home. Our return to live events in Aberdeen and Edinburgh last year was a reminder that collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and we are excited to once again be walking back into the dynamic world of physical whisky events,” festival organizers said, according to Scottish Field. “Glasgow is our flagship event too and remains our most popular to date. So, after a patient wait, we are thrilled to finally be able to show you all what we have in store when the festival returns in May.”

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland will host two three-and-a-half-hour sessions, showcasing dozens of exhibitors from across the industry, each bringing with them whiskies and other spirits, all of which are available to taste and included in the ticket price.

The full lineup for the National Whisky Festival of Scotland 2022 Glasgow Edition will be announced shortly. Tickets for the two sessions can be purchased here for £37.50 ($51) each.

