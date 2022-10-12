Nick Offerman Unveils Latest Lagavulin Whisky Collaboration

On Wednesday, actor Nick Offerman, best known for his starring role in hit NBC comedy series “Parks and Recreation,” unveiled his third whisky collaboration with Scottish distillery Lagavulin.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask is aged for 11 years in American and European oak casks that are shaved down then heavily re-charred, a process that Lagavulin claims makes “perfect pairing for well-barked, medium-rare steak.”

Offerman’s 48th video spot for Lagavulin accompanies the release. The video depicts Offerman on an action-packed adventure that Lagavulin calls “his most dangerous Tale of Whisky to date.”

“Believe me, if there was any way to bring the world this exclusive batch of superlative scotch without repeatedly defying death, I’d say sign me up. Pull me up a comfy chair,” Offerman said in a news release. “But we all know that’s not the world we’re living in. Your mission, if you have the guts to accept it, is to pair this new Offerman Edition with an exquisite steak and a mug of action. You won’t be sorry…if you survive the pleasure.”

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask will sell for a suggested retail price of $79.99 and will be available for a limited time at select liquor retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Great Britain, China and The Netherlands. It can also be ordered online on ReserveBar and Drizly.

The existence of Lagavulin Offerman Edition Charred Oak Cask was first unveiled in May, when Lagavulin submitted labels for the whisky to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!