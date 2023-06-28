Old Pulteney Brings Coastal-Inspired Scotch Collection to US

On Tuesday, scotch whisky distillery Old Pulteney announced a new launch featuring a range of maritime-inspired whiskies set to sell in the U.S.

The Coastal Series will debut later this summer with an initial expression aged in ex-Pineau des Charentes casks. The spirit holds a suggested retail price of $79.99.

The Pineau des Charentes expression debuted in September and gained a foothold in European markets prior to the spirit making its way to the U.S.

Pineau des Charentes casks appear to be a trendy choice for distillers to age their spirits, and other brands like Playboy’s Rare Hare Spirits have recently experimented with aging their whiskeys in ex-Pineau des Charentes casks. The Cognac-like spirit is similar to a fortified wine and is composed of grapes grown within the region, with the addition of cognac.

Old Pulteney’s choice to launch the Coastal Series stems from its seaside location. The distillery’s spirits are colloquially named, “The Maritime Malt,” and this collection invites Scotch aficionados a chance to discover different coastal-based producers around the globe. Four expressions are meant to roll out in total.

The Wick-based distillery’s casks are exposed to ocean air, lending the scotches a “distinct briny flavor,” according to a news release. The Pineau des Charentes-aged expression is described by Old Pulteney as having a fragrant nose with aromas of candied oranges and creamy vanilla. This expression is said to be on the sweeter side, a juxtaposition to the signature saline qualities of the dram. The Old Pulteney Pineau Des Charentes finishes with a coastal minerality.

More About Old Pulteney

Old Pulteney hosts 200 years of history, with origins dating back to 1826, according to the brand.

Besides its close proximity to the sea, the distillery uses water sourced from Loch Hempriggs. The water is carried via a lade that was designed in 1807, and its facilities include a 100-year-old mill. Old Pulteney also uses worm tub condensers in the production of its whiskies, which the brand claims add more strength to the flavor of the finished spirit.

Old Pulteney uses a mixture of American oak and Spanish oak casks in warehouses with close proximity to the ocean air, which the brand claims shapes the character of the scotch.

