Pineau des Charentes Kicks Off Old Pulteney Coastal Series

On Thursday, scotch whisky brand Old Pulteney announced the launch of a limited-edition series of whiskies called The Coastal Series. The collection’s first expression is Pineau des Charentes. This expression will launch to the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Oct. 3.

The Coastal Series comprises four releases created by Old Pulteney in partnership with spirits makers from coastal locations around the world. Each whisky undergoes maturation in seaside casks.

Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes sees an Old Pulteney whisky undergo a secondary maturation in ex-Pineau des Charentes wine casks from the Charente-Maritime region in France.

“The whisky then slowly absorbs the delicious sweetness of the aperitif, resulting in a beautiful sweetness that perfectly complements Old Pulteney’s signature salty flavor saltiness, delivering a wonderful dram,” Old Pulteney said in a news release.

The no-age-statement release is bottled at 92 proof and will retail for £75 ($84) per 700-milliliter bottle.

“We’re very pleased to introduce Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes, the first in a new, exciting series by the brand,” said Malcolm Waring, Old Pulteney distillery manager. “Old Pulteney’s past, present and taste is influenced by its home by the sea on the Caithness Coast,​ and The Coastal Series beautifully explores cask maturations that highlight wonderful expressions influenced by their global coastal homes. “Our Pineau des Charentes expression is a beautifully light, fruity single malt that showcases both the flavors of our wonderfully matured spirit, but balanced with the rich sweetness of the Pineau des Charentes, resulting in a truly exquisite expression.”

Located on the northern shores of the Caithness Coast, Old Pulteney’s distillate is imbued with the salinity and maritime qualities of the Scottish sea air.

Old Pulteney called Pineau des Charentes its “most innovative cask maturation yet” in the news release.

The Coastal Series collection is expected to launch to the U.S. sometime in 2023, a representative of Old Pulteney told Whiskey Raiders.

Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Bronze with a pink hue

Nose: Fragrant and rich with honey sweetness and vanilla at the base. Intense fruitiness starts jammy and stewed and develops into candied oranges and sticky balsamic raisins. Hints of toasted spices and powder pepper complete this stunning profile.

Taste: A lingering finish showcases notes of caramelised hazelnuts and ground spices, broadening in sweetness, and then drying ever so slowly towards a savoury finale of coastal minerality.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!