45-Year Scotch Old Pulteney Bow Wave to Sell at Auction

On Wednesday, scotch producer Old Pulteney unveiled the oldest whisky in its 197-year history: Old Pulteney Bow Wave, a 45-year-old single malt presented in a distinctive decanter designed by Glasstorm.

Old Pulteney Bow Wave spent more than four years in American oak casks and was finished for five years in a first-fill Spanish oak butt.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce Old Pulteney Bow Wave, created especially for the One of One auction later this year,” Old Pulteney Distillery Manager Malcolm Waring said in a news release. “After maturing for more than four decades, this one-of-a-kind single malt, as the oldest in our history, is testament to the enduring spirit, patience and pride of Old Pulteney’s award-winning distillery.”

This one-of-a-kind release will be available exclusively through the biennial Distillers’ One of One auction.

The Distillers’ One of One auction will be hosted Oct. 25 at Hopetoun House in Scotland. Proceeds will be donated to The Distillers’ Charity. To register interest, click here.

“This whisky is the jewel in Old Pulteney’s collection, and we wanted this piece to celebrate not only their oldest ever whisky, but the character and personality of the Maritime Malt itself,” Brodie Nairn and Nichola Burns, glass artist and designers at Glasstorm, said in the news release. “Coupled with our personal fondness of the Caithness Coast, we were dedicated to deliver the best craftsmanship and create a work of art worthy of the liquid gold inside.”

The bottle rests on a bed of Caithness slate and is crafted from hand-blown glass with Inciso cuts intended to mirror the essence of crashing waves. The bottle’s blue color of the bottle is a reference to the oceans depths, while the golden whisky shines through, intended to mimic reflections of a morning sunrise.

Surrounding the glass, Scottish silverware fashioned by silversmith Lucy Woodley encircles the decanter. The cork can be accessed only by a bespoke anchor key crafted by Glasstorm.

