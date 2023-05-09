World's Oldest Whisky, a Macallan, Is Up for Auction

The World’s Oldest Whisky is Up for Auction, and the Bidding Has Already Eclipsed $250,000
The oldest known bottled whisky, The Macallan 1940 The Reach 81 Year Old, is up for auction, and as of Tuesday, the leading bid is £201,000 ($253,778).
The Reach was distilled in 1940 and matured in a single, sherry-seasoned cask for 81 years before being bottled at 41.6% ABV. The Macallan unveiled The Reach in February 2022 and initially listed its suggested retail price as £92,000 ($116,163).
The auction is being conducted by Whisky Auctioneer.
Only 288 decanters of The Reach exist. In October, one of them sold for £300,000 ($330,842) at an auction — £100,000 beyond the high end of the anticipated sale range.
Each decanter of The Reach is held up by a bronze sculpture of three hands, created by Scottish sculptor Saskia Robinson. The three hands represent those of
- The distillery workers of 1940 who crafted the spirit
- Former chairman Allan Shiach, whose grandfather led The Macallan when The Reach was laid down to age
- The company’s current master whisky maker, Kirsteen Campbell.
While The Reach is the oldest whisky, it’s not the only rare Macallan that has been up for auction at a high price this year. In April, a collection of six rare Macallan scotch whiskies sold for £500,000 ($631,333).
In February, a bottle of The Macallan Distil Your World New York Single Cask Edition that was expected to sell for between $30,000 and $80,000 ended up being bought for $250,000.
