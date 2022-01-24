9,000-Bottle Whisky Collection Auctions for $4.5 Million

The largest private whisky collection ever to come to auction has sold for £3.36 million ($4.5 million).

A private collector, known only as Pat, spent 15 years gathering the collection of more than 9,000 bottles from around the world. The gargantuan collection includes 5,000 bottles of single-malt scotch, more than 1,000 blended scotches, 600 American whiskeys and hundreds of grain and independently produced whiskies.

It took 23 auctions and 9,070 to sell the full collection, with the most expensive individual sale being a Brora 1972 Rare Malts 22 Year Old, which sold for £20,500 ($27,613). The auctions wrapped up in November, according to The National.

Pat said that building a whisky collection wasn’t his original goal; he merely wanted to “try everything.” But once he passed the 2,000-bottle mark, Pat said he decided to “create a collection that represented the full picture of whisky.”

The collection was sold via Whisky Auctioneer, the world’s leading online platform for whisky auctions.

“Pat’s Whisk(e)y Collection was historic, a once in a lifetime chance for whisky lovers old and new to bid on some of the most diverse bottles on the secondary market. The variety of whiskies on offer was unique, with whiskies accessible at every price point, hopefully inspiring the next generation of collectors,” said Ian McClune, founder of Whisky Auctioneer, according to The National. “It’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see a collection as large and diverse as this one, meaning this auction will go down in whisky history, setting a precedent for future collectors.”

As for Pat, he says his journey with whisky isn’t over, and he hopes his collection will serve as a model for others.

“I hope my approach will inspire whisky lovers and future collectors to be diverse and eclectic when constructing their own collections,” Pat said, according to Whisky Auctioneer. “Anyone can collect whisky and good whisky can be discovered anywhere and at any price.”

