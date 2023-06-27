Pernod Ricard to Sell Clan Campbell Scotch Whisky Brand

On Friday, global spirits company Pernod Ricard announced that it has agreed in principle to sell Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky to Polish-based company Stock Spirits Group.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading 12-year-old blended scotch whiskies in Pernod Ricard’s home country of France. The brand also has presence in Spain, Luxembourg and Italy.

“Our dynamic and broad-based growth across categories and geographies is strengthened by our active portfolio management strategy,” Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said in a news release. “Following a successful series of targeted acquisitions, the disposal of Clan Campbell will enable our teams to focus on priority brands.”

Stock Spirits Group owns the following booze brands: Stock 84 Italian Brandy, Żołądkowa Gorzka Vodka, Saska Vodka, Lubelska Vodka, Orkisz Vodka, Amundsen Vodka, Milhill’s, Limonce’ limoncello, Keglevich Vodka, Grappa Distillerie Franciacorta and Grappa Julia.

The company’s core markets are Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia and the Balkans.

Clan Campbell is named for the largest and oldest 13th-century Scottish clan. The brand’s original whisky, The Noble, launched in 1948. It was followed by Clan Campbell Dark, which debuted in June 2017.

