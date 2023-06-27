 Pernod Ricard to Sell Clan Campbell Scotch Whisky Brand
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Scotch

Global Spirits Giant Pernod Ricard Just Agreed to Sell This Scotch Whisky Brand

David MorrowJun 27th, 2023, 12:50 pm
Clan Campbell

Pernod Ricard has agreed to sell its Clan Campbell scotch whisky brand to Stock Spirits Group. (Bottle image courtesy of Pernod Ricard)

On Friday, global spirits company Pernod Ricard announced that it has agreed in principle to sell Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky to Polish-based company Stock Spirits Group.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading 12-year-old blended scotch whiskies in Pernod Ricard’s home country of France. The brand also has presence in Spain, Luxembourg and Italy.

“Our dynamic and broad-based growth across categories and geographies is strengthened by our active portfolio management strategy,” Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said in a news release. “Following a successful series of targeted acquisitions, the disposal of Clan Campbell will enable our teams to focus on priority brands.”

Stock Spirits Group owns the following booze brands: Stock 84 Italian Brandy, Żołądkowa Gorzka Vodka, Saska Vodka, Lubelska Vodka, Orkisz Vodka, Amundsen Vodka, Milhill’s, Limonce’ limoncello, Keglevich Vodka, Grappa Distillerie Franciacorta and Grappa Julia.

The company’s core markets are Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia and the Balkans.

Clan Campbell is named for the largest and oldest 13th-century Scottish clan. The brand’s original whisky, The Noble, launched in 1948. It was followed by Clan Campbell Dark, which debuted in June 2017.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: