These Are Some Whiskies From The Biggest Rare Scotch Auction

The Distiller’s One of One, a rare scotch auction that is slated to take place in October, released its one-of-a-kind selection of scotch whiskies for the event, Luxurious Magazine reported Thursday.

The event will take place Oct. 5 at the Hopetoun House in Edinburgh, Scotland. The palatial estate was built between 1700 and 1750 by the Earl of Hopetoun’s family.

“It is a very striking setting in which to hold an event that brings together the industry in such a positive and constructive way. At its heart it’s about raising money for a very worthwhile charity,” Andrew Hopetoun, The Earl of Hopetoun, said in a video for the Distiller’s One of One.

The rare scotch auction is jointly hosted by The Distiller’s Charity and Sotheby’s Auction House.

The companies claim the auction will be the “largest ever,” and all proceeds will be donated to the Youth Action Fund. The Youth Action Fund is an organization to help disadvantaged teens and young adults in Scotland.

Participating brands were asked to donate a one-off, unique whiskey and some lots are expected to fetch prices of more than $655,000.

Some Whiskies Featured In The Rare Scotch Auction

Old Pulteney Bow Wave 45-Year-Old Single Malt

News of this extreme-age-statement scotch whisky hitting the auction block has already generated quite a bit of buzz. The incredibly striking decanter that houses the liquid was designed by Glasstorm, and the spirit was finished for five years in a first-fill Spanish oak butt. It is the oldest whisky in Old Pulteney’s 197-year history. It is one of many whiskies to be presented in a distinctive decanter.

Bowmore ‘STAC’

Bowmore STAC has the potential to fetch one of the highest prices at the event, as this 55-year-old expression from the Islay distillery already has an estimated value of between $400,000-$700,000. The spirit was distilled in 1962 and filled in a refilled American oak hogshead, according to Scottish Field.

The Glenturret ‘Enduring Spirit’

The Glenturret’s ‘Enduring Spirit” is bottled in a set of four Lalique decanters and was handcrafted by the distillery’s own Bob Dalgarno. The bespoke Scotch whiskey housed in decanters from the French glass artisan is meant to represent key moments in the Glenturret’s 260 years of history, according to Luxurious Magazine.

The Glenglassaugh 55-Year-Old “Coalescence of the Coast”

The Glenglassaugh is offering a unique 55-year-old whisky hand selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie from a blend of rare casks filled in 1963, 1965 and 1967, according to The Spirits Business. The whisky is meant to celebrate the Highlands-based distillery’s proximity to the coast.

Royal Salute The Coronation of King Charles III

Pernod Ricard’s offering, The Coronation of King Charles III is a blend of 53 different scotches and is not commercially available. This offering also includes some rare spirit from the Royal Salute 1962 Reserve Cask. The blend was crafted by Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop and has a projected value of $19,000-$31,000, according to Luxurious Magazine.

Bladnoch “The Samhla”

One of the oldest privately-owned distilleries in Scotland is offering “The Samhla.” This collection was released by the distillery in July and is meant to showcase the history of the distillery through the generations. The collection includes the Samhla, which is the last expression and carries an estimated value of $36,000-$55,000.

House of Hazelwood’s “Christmas at Hazlewood”

Several offerings are housed in unique decanters, such as the case of House of Hazlewood’s “Christmas at Hazlewood.” The offering is a box in the form of an Advent Calendar. The calendar was inspired by the home of the Gordon Family, owners of the distillery, and has miniature drams of every whisky ever produced by House of Hazlewood. The lot also includes the offering of a full bottle of a 51-year-old sherry cask-aged whisky, meant to be opened on Christmas Day.

