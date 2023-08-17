Rare 68-Year Macallan Whisky Up For Sale at Whisky Auction

Auction house Bonhams Skinner announced Tuesday that two high-ticket items from two different scotch distilleries are set to hit its whisky auction blocks from Aug. 19-29 as part of the company’s Rare Spirits sale.

The first is an extreme-age-statement expression from popular Speyside distillery The Macallan. The Macallan 68 Years Old Exceptional Single Cask is projected to sell for between $65,000-$90,000. It’s far from uncommon for rare whiskies to exceed the upper end of their projected price spectrum, however, and it wouldn’t exactly be shocking for this scotch to go for six figures. The bottle being auctioned is one of only 336 bottles of The Macallan 68 Years Old Exceptional Single Cask. The expression was distilled in 1950 before being bottled in September 2018. The scotch hosts an ABV of 53.4%.

The Macallan is known for fetching enormously high prices at auctions. In April, a collection of six whiskies from the Speyside Distillery were sold for a whopping $618,820 during a Sotheby’s auction.

Though $618,820 is an exorbitant amount of money, it is nothing compared to the record the scotch distillery broke in 2019, when a bottle of Macallan 1926 sold for $1.9 million.

In addition to the offering from The Macallan, the Campbeltown distillery Springbank is offering a distinctive collection for parties interested in rare well-aged scotch. Dubbed The Millennium Collection, the assortment of whiskies hold age statements from 25 to 50 years. The rare set could fetch a price as high as $50,000, according to the auction house.

The set consists of twelve 700-milliliter and six 50-milliliter bottles. Bonhams Skinner claims this collection is the most “complete expression of Springbank Distillery Single Malt Whisky on the market today.”

Springbank hosts a long history that dates back to 1828 and has been run by the Mitchell family for five generations. The initial distillery was built on the site of an illegal still in Campbeltown that was used by the distillery’s founder, Archibald Miller, according to the brand. Springbank claims it is the oldest independent family-owned distillery in Scotland. It is one of three working distilleries within the Campbeltown area today.

The Campbeltown distillery’s expressions are considered difficult to find these days, particularly those with older age statements. You can find our review of the brand’s 12-year-old cask-strength expression here.

Parties interested in viewing the Bonhams Rare Spirits Collection or throwing their hat in the ring for a chance to own these expressions can view it online at Bonhams Skinner’s website.

