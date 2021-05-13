Ready to Enjoy a Dram in Person Again? So is Benriach | Whiskey Raiders

Benriach Distillery is opening its first-ever visitor’s center, featuring a bar, tasting lounge, and a space for retail.

On Friday 21st May 2021, pending Scotland’s COVID-19 restrictions, we will be opening our first ever official visitor centre! Featuring a bar, tasting lounge and retail space. Visitors are advised to pre-book online before attending the distillery → https://t.co/Ew6NkUC9Sn pic.twitter.com/l4YORQPsaX — Benriach (@TheBenRiach) April 29, 2021

Barring local Covid 19 restrictions in Scotland, the distillery plans to open up an entirely new center for visitors on May 21st, 2021. Visitors can enjoy the new Benriach shop. Visitors will find a wide selection of Single Malts, perfect for gifts for themselves or others.

The new tasting bar that showcases the distillery’s character, visitors can enjoy whiskey flights or a cocktail according to their website. “The bar offers the perfect opportunity to sample our latest releases or enjoy a dram from our extensive archive including a selection of single casks dating back to 1970.”

The distillery tours will be open for guests 18 and up in Scotland, and open three days a week.

