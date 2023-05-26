Rod Stewart Unveils Wolfie's Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

On Thursday, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sir Rod Stewart announced the launch of a scotch whisky brand, Wolfie’s Whisky.

“Wolfie’s is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days,” Stewart said in a news release. “Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie’s is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favourite cocktail. “It’s a fine tipple, whether you’re partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie’s depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer – let the good times roll!”

Bottled at 80 proof, Wofie’s Blended Scotch Whisky will be available to purchase online starting June 19 for £35 ($43). In the meantime, fans can register at wolfiesiscoming.com to join a presale and enter for a “chance of finding” one of 1,000 bottles of Wolfie’s Whisky signed by Stewart.

The first run of Wolfie’s Whisky will be available across the United Kingdom, in Irealnd, the Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. It will launch in the U.S. in July as Stewart heads out on his North American tour.

Stewart’s career in the music industry earned him numerous honors, including a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his 2004 record “Stardust … The Great American Songbook Volume III,” a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the first Diamond Award from the World Music Awards for selling more than 100 million records.

Stewart was knighted in 2016 for his services to music and charity.

Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky Tasting Notes, Via Wolfie’s Whisky

Nose: Warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple

Taste: A delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup

Finish: Candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice

