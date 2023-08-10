Rosebank 30 Year Scotch Whisky Debuts in Limited Release

The formerly mothballed Rosebank Distillery in the Scottish Lowlands is set to release its inaugural expression since being revived, Rosebank 30 Year Old. Starting in August, just 300 bottles of this heavily aged scotch will be available exclusively in Taiwan.

Rosebank remained dormant in the Lowlands for 30 years after shutting down. This limited-release expression was drawn from salvaged casks before the original distillery closed.

Dubbed “Chapter One” in Rosebank’s Revival Series, this expression is the first of a set of six.

Eight hundred bottles of Chapter One are available for the release, which is catered exclusively to Taiwan. The expression hosts a suggested retail price of $2,700. The spirit has an alcohol percentage of 49% ABV.

The brand describes Chapter One as having a “splendid floral nose,” followed by aromas of sweet, melted cream and nutmeg. On the palate, the dram is described as lively and light with aromas of flowers and berries. The brand claims the finish is sweet, “like a stroll in a sea of flowers.”

To commemorate the release and resurrection of the distillery, Rosebank is offering interested parties the opportunity to experience the “Rosebank Luxury Tasting Journey,” offered in partnership with the Kimpton Taiwan Hotel.

The Rosebank experience offers guests the opportunity to stay in a Rosebank-themed suite with bespoke decorated room cards, welcome gifts and in-room bouquets designed by the distillery’s florists. Guests will also be offered the opportunity to taste a glass of Rosebank’s Chapter One during their stay.

Starting Aug. 8, guests looking for a more gastronomically-driven Rosebank experience can reserve a tasting menu at the Kimpton restaurant, The Tavernest. The multi-course tasting menu is the brainchild of James Sharman, the culinary director who worked at Noma.

Rosebank’s resurgence was announced in late July, when the distillery with nearly 200 years of history completed its first distillation run.

The property was brought back to life after three decades of silence by Ian Macleod Distillers, the company behind brands like Smokehead.

Rosebank is set to open its doors in 2024 to the public.

