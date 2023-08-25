Rosebank Brings 31 Year Whisky to US | Whiskey Raiders

Rosebank, the Scottish Lowlands distillery that closed its doors in 1993, is bringing a 31-year-old scotch whisky to the U.S., the brand announced Tuesday.

Owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, Rosebank is set to reopen its distillery doors in 2024.

Rosebank 31 Year Old is a 48.1%-ABV bottling made from whisky stocks that were salvaged before the distillery closed.

“This is the first Rosebank release during my tenure as Distillery Manager and I’m under no illusions as to the importance of this launch,” Rosebank Distillery Manager Malcolm Rennie said in a news release. “The spirit was distilled before the distillery closed its doors and has matured in casks ever since, waiting to be awoken. “It fills me with great pride to know that the 31 Year Old will be the last “old Rosebank” release before the distillery reopens to the public. The revival of this sleeping giant is a huge moment for the whisky community, but most importantly for the people of Falkirk who have patiently awaited its return for three decades.”

This is Rosebank’s second release since being acquired by Ian Macleod Distillers in 2017. Consumers can now purchase the Rosebank 31 Year Old Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in select retail shops throughout the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $3,299 per 700-milliliter bottle.

This launch is the second of three in the global series of legacy Rosebank releases, and the brand hopes to regain the title it claims it once had as “The King of the Lowlands.”

