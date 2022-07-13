Royal Brackla Revamps Core Range | Whiskey Raiders

John Dewar and Sons, the family-owned company behind some of the world’s most renowned scotch whisky brands, has unveiled a new core range of whiskies from Royal Brackla. Malt Master Stephanie Macleod has revamped the range.

The first scotch whisky brand to be granted a Royal Warrant by King William IV in 1833, Royal Brackla has been reborn for a new generation of drinkers.

The revamped expressions are all bottled at 46%, higher than the previous strength of 40% ABV. They are also bottled without the use of caramel coloring and chill filtration. The 12 Year Old is priced at $70.99, the 18 Year Old at $299.99 and the 21 Year Old at $599.99. All are available at select retailers in the U.S.

Royal Brackla Distillery is a scotch whisky distillery in the Cawdor Estate in the Scottish Highlands, founded by Captain William Fraser in 1812. The distillery describes its style as opulent and fruity with rich notes of sherry. Every expression of Royal Brackla is finished in the finest first-fill sherry casks, sourced directly from Spain.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!