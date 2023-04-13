$25,000 Royal Salute Whisky Celebrates King Charles III

On Wednesday, Pernod Ricard announced the release of an ultra-rare scotch whisky to celebrate King Charles III’s ascension to the United Kingdom throne, the latest in the “Royal Salute” line.

The first Royal Salute whisky was crafted in 1953 as a gift for Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her coronation.

Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition is the first Royal Salute whisky since June’s Royal Salute Platinum Jubilee Edition release.

Five hundred bottles of Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition will be available worldwide starting this month, priced at $25,000 each. A limited number of bottles will be available at travel retail locations in London, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, Istanbul, Beirut, Zurich, Paris, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Vienna, Hainan, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Delhi and Sydney.

This rare, expensive whisky was crafted by Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop.

“This expression is a momentous tribute to both the British Monarchy and Royal Salute’s unique origin story,” Hyslop said, according to Duty Free Hunter. “I wanted to mark this memorable occasion with a blend that was as iconic and special as the original Royal Salute 21 Year Old Signature Blend that was created in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Crafting this blend has been the perfect occasion to reflect on the innovative approach we’ve taken to blending whisky for the past 70 years, and a moment to look forward to what can be achieved in years to come.”

For this expression, Hyslop blended more than 53 malt and grain whiskies. The whisky is contained in a sapphire-blue Dartington Crystal decanter — the color a nod to the stones in the Imperial State Crown. The decanter is housed in a wooden box inspired by Westminster Abbey.

“We are honoured to present this illustrious liquid to travellers as a fitting tribute to this historic moment. As we know, travellers are in an exploratory mindset and are seeking newness, innovation and excitement as they return to stores after successive lock downs and travel restrictions,” said Liya Zhang, vice president of marketing, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail. “There is also great interest in highly exclusive and collectable items such as this, driving a clear premiumisation trend in travel retail. We are delighted to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and cater to our discerning travelling customers with the launch of this resplendent whisky.”

Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Fresh redcurrants, dark chocolate praline and freshly roasted chestnuts

Taste: Sweet figs and fresh ginger

Finish: Long and rich with a playful spice

