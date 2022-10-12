Royal Salute Forces of Nature Debuts With $90,-- Price Tag

Pernod Ricard-owned Royal Salute has released a 53-year-old whisky as the first expression in a new collection called The Art of Wonder.

The collection will be created in collaboration with artists. The first whisky’s partner is British sculptor Kate MccGwire, who specializes in the use of feathers. MccGwire created a bespoke piece to accompany the 53-year-old whisky, which is named Forces of Nature.

Royal Salute Forces of Nature by Kate MccGwire brings one of the highest age statements to date from Royal Salute. The age is a nod to the year 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned and Royal Salute was established.

“For the first volume from the Art of Wonder collection, I wanted to create an outstanding expression that reflected Royal Salute’s desire to push individual craft beyond expectation,” Royal Salute Master Blender Sandy Hyslop said, according to Duty Free Hunter. “To do that, together with my expert team, we crafted an opulent 53-year-old blend, one of the highest ages we have ever released. “This is a thrilling moment, and it’s been a privilege to blend such rare and precious whiskies at the pinnacle of what is achievable with delicate high-aged stock laid down by my predecessors.”

Twenty-one decanters of the whisky are available. The decanters were made by British manufacturer Dartington Crystal.

Each decanter is engraved with feathers and gilded in 24-carat gold leaf, with curves said to be inspired by MccGwire’s sculptures, and housed in a wooden cabinet.

Each decanter is also accompanied by a unique piece of art created by MccGwire using sustainably sourced pheasant feathers, and a book explaining the art collaboration.

Five of the decanters will be available to travelers starting this month in the Hainan, Sydney, London Heathrow, Dubai International and Changi airports. It will be priced at $90,000.

“With collectability and investment important in this segment, we have noticed a thirst for truly luxury items, so I’m confident this unique expression will excite travellers around the world,” said Liya Zhang, vice-president of marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail.

In June, Royal Salute released a $20,000 limited-edition scotch whisky to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The product will debut at the inaugural World of Wines and Spirits event at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Royal Salute Forces of Nature by Kate MccGwire Tasting Notes Via the Brand

Nose: Rich and fruity

Taste: Berries, candied walnuts and sweet toasted oak

Finish: Long, rich and slightly dry

