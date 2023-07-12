 Wu-Tang Clan Frontman RZA and Ballantine's Join Forces
Scotch

‘A Good Blend’: Wu-Tang Clan Frontman RZA and Scotch Brand Ballantine’s Unveil Limited Collection

Cynthia MerstenJul 12th, 2023, 2:20 pm
RZA

RZA and Ballantine’s have joined forces for a collaboration with a series of product launches slated to roll out these coming months (Photos: Ballantine’s)

It’s official: Rapper, actor, filmmaker and record producer Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known by his stage name, RZA, has joined forces with scotch whisky brand Ballantine’s for a partnership that consists of a series of product drops including a limited-edition Ballantine’s x RZA Crosley record player with a Montero Bluetooth speaker. The collaboration is concurrent with the 30th anniversary of the Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album and was reported on by Clash Music in June.

“When I was up in the Highlands with Ballantine’s, I came to realize that making whisky is like making a song, you need the right amount of sweetness and punch to make a good blend. When the elements come together, it’s harmony. Not only does this work for a good whisky, but it also works for life too; if you celebrate your own journey and keep it real, you can do amazing things.” RZA said, per High Snobiety.

The collaboration has generated a significant amount of buzz, and a spokesperson for Ballantine’s told The Drinks Business that after the record player debuted at the end of June, it sold out in short order.

RZA

In addition to the record player, Ballantine’s and RZA will also launch a limited-edition capsule fashion collection and food-related product drops.

Ballantine’s claims that RZA’s ethos and tradition of “subverting expectations” mirrors that of the scotch brand’s founder, George Ballantine.

“At Ballantine’s we believe that everyone is unique, original and worth celebrating. RZA is well known for doing things his own way, a mindset that reflects the spirit of Ballantine’s, inspired by our pioneering founder, George Ballantine,” Matthieu Deslandes, Ballantine’s global marketing director at Chivas Brothers, said, per Yule Dark.

The collaboration is a few months away from the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, which takes place on August 11.

Besides being the Wu-Tang Clan frontman, RZA has many film and television credits, including titles like “American Gangster” and “Californication.” The artist also composed music for Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” and “Blade.”

