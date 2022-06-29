Benromach 40 Year Old Scotch Named 2022 Best in Show

Benromach 40 Year Old Single Malt earned the prestigious “Best in Show” award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, which is the largest drinks and spirits judging in the world.

The 40-year-old scotch whisky is Benromach’s oldest malt and was released in 2021 with only 1,000 bottles made available for purchase.

“Every expression produced by Benromach Distillery is made by hand for genuine character by our small team of distillers who rely exclusively on their expertise and senses,” Keith Cruickshank, distillery manager at Benromach Distillery, said in a news release.

Seventy judges from around the world evaluated about 5,000 spirits over a two-week period for the competition.

“To bring home the coveted ‘Best in Show’ accolade from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication that goes into producing our distinctive Speyside single malts,” Cruickshank said, according to the Northern Scot.

Beyond “Best in Show,” Benromach won three “Double Gold” awards for Benromach 40 Year Old, Benromach 15 Year Old and Benromach Contrasts: Peat Smoke 2009. Benromach 15 Year Old also earned a Platinum award for its achievement of winning “Double Gold” three years in a row.

