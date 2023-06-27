Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt Debuts The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky

Sanjay Dutt, who starred in action films in the 1980s and 1990s and is known for films like “Rocky” and other Bollywood classics like “Agneepath,” is venturing into the whisky trade with a release of The Glenwalk, a blended scotch slated to roll out in Mumbai, India, according to HospiBuz.

The Glenwalk is a 3-year-old blended scotch that Dutt invested in via a beverage startup designed to import retail and liquor brands into India. Dutt, in partnership with Manesh Sani, Jittin Merani and Rohan Nihalani, named the company Cartel & Bros, according to the Economic Times.

After tasting The Glenwalk, the Bollywood and action star expressed interest in aligning himself with the brand.

“This drink is going to lift everyone’s spirits, I was excited to join hands with them,” Dutt said, per HospiBuz.

Jittin claims The Glenwalk stands out from other scotch whiskies imported to India, giving the fledgling blended Scotch whisky brand a competitive edge.

“Unlike other Scotch whiskies in India, where the alcohol comes at a higher ABV from Scotland and then is bottled in India with Indian water, The Glenwalk is made and bottled in Scotland with Scottish water,” Jittin said, according to News 18. “This guarantees an authentic taste of Scotch.”

Dutt chose to partner with the brand partially due to his passion for whisky, which started at a young age, and partially due to dollars and cents.

“There’s a large market for whisky in this country. India is the largest whisky consumer in the world,” Dutt told News 18.

Many other brands share Dutt’s sentiments. Sazerac-owned Paul John launched in India in 2012, and Wild Turkey launched a bourbon to India in 2021.

More About The Glenwalk

The Glenwalk was inspired by Scottish glens and is meant to capture the essence of Scotland.

The malted barley that the scotch is distilled from is peat-smoked prior to the distillation and bottling process.

The brand claims The Glenwalk has aromas of caramel, subtle oak spices and fruitiness interlaced with just a hint of sweetness.

