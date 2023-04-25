 74-Year Whisky Released for King Charles III's Coronation
Scotch

Scotch Brand Celebrates Coronation of 74-Year-Old King Charles III With Whisky as Old as Him

David MorrowApr 25th, 2023, 9:00 am
King Charles

This whisky from Gordon and MacPhail, distilled at the Glen Grant Distillery, is as old as King Charles III. (Photo: Gordon and MacPhail)

Leading up to the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, scotch whisky brand Gordon and MacPhail will release a whisky distilled in 1948 — making it 74 years old, just like the king.

The Private Collection 1948 from Glen Grant Distillery was filled into a first-fill Sherry cask on April 10, 1948, by Gordon and MacPhail. It was bottled on Dec. 15 — the anniversary of King Charles III’s christening.

“This exceptional whisky is a fitting tribute to His Majesty, who has continually promoted and protected British tradition and excellence over many decade,” Stephen Rankin, director of prestige at Gordon and MacPhail, said, according to Livets Goda. “This release has been carefully nurtured for over seventy years and is testament to great patience, long term thinking and commitment to creating high quality products; principles that have been handed down through generations of people working for our family business.

Bottled at 100.8 proof, King Charles III Coronation Edition will be highly limited, with only 281 bottles available. It will be priced at £25,000 ($31,226).

Along with the release, Gordon and MacPhail will celebrate the coronation by donating £25,000 to The Prince’s Foundation.

“For more than 50 years, King Charles has placed a firm focus on sustainability and supporting communities,” Rankin said. “Our donation to The Prince’s Foundation will support his vision of a more sustainable world and aims to help create future legacies.”

Last year, Gordon and MacPhail released a 70-year-old single malt to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

