Scotch Malt Whisky Society Shares Release For Whisky Auction

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society announced in Tuesday’s news release that it would be contributing its own offering to the Distillers One of One auction slated to take place on October 5.

Titled The Only Drop, the whisky is a 33-year-old scotch that was aged in sherry casks. The brand claims the spirit was drawn from a revered Speyside distillery, which the Scotch Malt Whisky Society mysteriously refers to as distillery no. 24. According to Whisky Saga, the cask is from none other than Macallan.

The Only Drop is enrobed in a bespoke sculpture crafted from paper pulp infused with wood shavings from the casks used during the spirit’s maturation process.

According to the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, a team of maverick artists, thinkers and craftspeople were brought together to bring the project to life.

The liquid was aged in an Oloroso sherry butt and then divided into a first-fill Oloroso hogshead and a first-fill Pedro Ximénez hogshead. The unique scotch was then reunited with its counterpart three years later.

“With such a unique one of one we decided to delve into the warehouse of some of the most rare casks that we have,” claimed Euan Campbell, Head of whisky creation at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society according to the release. “The casks that I decided on in the end have an interesting backstory – a tale to tell – and when the samples arrived in the lab we had fun trying to put them together and figure out the right combination and arrive at the best flavor profile possible.”

The brand made the conscious choice to focus on sustainability when creating the bottle’s distinctive case. Amongst a sea of opulent offerings and whisky sculptures, The Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s offering will certainly stand out in a refreshing way.

The concept for the paper case was led by James Cropper in conjunction with STCKMAN. It was handmade for the auction by Matter Agency and showcased a minimalistic design. The brand refers to the bottling as a “sculptural celebration of the relationship between whisky and cask.”

In addition to the 700 ml bottle, a 100 ml miniature dram will be provided as well for the buyer to sample the whisky. The Only Drop includes a hand-bound copper foiled paper book that chronicles the concept and how it came to fruition.

“The Distillers One of One auction gives whisky creators the opportunity to support and come together as an industry to celebrate our craft,” claimed Rebecca Hamilton, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society. “We donate a one-of-a-kind whisky that will never be available after the auction closes. It was important to us that we did things a little differently, so instead of an elaborate expensive bottle, we created a stripped back, sustainable design which puts the whisky at the heart and lets it shine as the hero.”

