Scotch Whisky, Perfume a Pairing We Never Thought We'd See

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is partnering with fragrance house Kingdom Scotland, which claims to be the country’s first fragrance house, to pair scotch whisky with perfume.

The two entities are pairing a duo of single-cask whiskies with two perfumes to “ignite senses” at Scotch Malt Whisky Society venues across the United Kingdom, according to a news release.

“I’m delighted to be working with The Scotch Malt Whisky Society,” Kingdom Scotland founder Imogen Russon-Taylor said. “My background is in luxury whisky, so to be working with such a well-respected organisation is a dream. Your sense of smell is an incredible thing. It possesses the same characteristics as a dram, especially a Society dram, by transporting you away to great memories and special places.”

The idea of pairing whisky with perfume is interesting. We’re not sure how we feel about it; a whisky’s aroma should stand alone without relying on perfume, and the accompaniment of perfume would make it difficult to accurately nose a whisky.

The Kingdom scents “Metamorphic” and “Portal” are being paired with SMWS flavor profiles “Lightly Peated” and “Juicy Oak & Vanilla.”

The Pairings

Metamorphic and Lightly Peated: Metamorphic, inspired by metamorphic rock, fuses black pepper and tobacco, incense, minerals and rose absolute. According to the news release, “as it’s warmed on the skin, the scent reveals a base of amber resin and leather.” Four SMWS whiskies fall under the lightly peated flavor profile.

Portal and Juicy Oak & Vanilla: According to the news release, Portal is intended to evoke “a fresh, outdoorsy, gusting nose with herbaceous botanicals and bergamot, resting on a veritable forest floor fo vetiver and Scots pine.” Twenty SMWS whiskies fall under the juicy oak & vanilla flavor profile.

