Whisky Society Creates Scotch Ice Cream With A Spicy Kick

If the idea of a Chili-infused scotch ice cream sounds like a dream come true to you, and you happen to find yourself in Scotland for the summer, consider the latest offering from The Scotch Malt Whisky Society. The SMWS teamed up with the Edinburgh-based gelateria, Joelato, to create this boozy and spicy treat, The Drinks Business reported Friday.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the SMWS joined forces with “Thrill Engineer” Brendan Walker to infuse a barrel of Scotch whisky with 100 slices of Scotch Bonnet chilies. As part of an explosive release for the spirit, monikered Exp. 01, the SMWS partnered with Joelato, to create a sorbet infused with the spicy spirit, which was touted for its cuisine-friendly nature.

The gelato, dubbed “Pink Derby Sorbet,” uses Exp. 01 as the base of the sorbet, in addition to grapefruit.

Exp. 01 is said to go with everything from anchovies to chocolate tarts. The use of Exp. 01 in the frozen dessert is just the latest example of its food-friendly nature, according to the brand.

“Joelato’s lively sorbet creation is a really exciting new way to explore one of the Society’s more experimental bottlings,” Head of Brand Marketing and Membership Helen Stewart said, per The Drinks Business. “At SMWS we are passionate about promoting new ideas and collaborating to create unique sensory experiences for adventurous whisky and spirit lovers seeking something unconventional.”

Boozy ice cream concoctions seem to be growing in popularity. According to Future Market Insights, the current market value for Alcoholic Ice Cream in the U.S. is $566.8 million in 2023.

Joelato plans on making more of the sorbet to serve members of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society at an event commemorating the organization’s 40th anniversary.

“We were delighted to partner with The Scotch Whisky Society on the launch of Exp. 01. Exp. 01 is downright delicious, and the complexity and spice of the spirit lends itself to a wonderfully, punchy citrus sorbet, which our Pink Grapefruit Derby certainly is,” Joelato founder Joe Sykes said. “We couldn’t be happier with the result.”

