 SMWS Hosts 'A Pairing With Legs' Whisky-Insect Tasting
Skip to main content

Get a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews in your inbox every morning by signing up for our Deal of the Day newsletter!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Scotch

Pairing Whisky and Insects? Leading Scotch Club Hosts Unusual Tasting

David MorrowApr 19th, 2023, 3:40 pm
Pairing With Legs

A man cuts a scorpion on a wooden board in a Mexican market. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society recently hosted an insect and whisky tasting called “A Pairing With Legs,” which included a scorpion. (Photo: Jair Cabrera/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society recently hosted an unusual tasting: A Pairing With Legs, a tasting that paired whisky with insects.

The tasting, which was hosted in Edinburgh, Scotland, as part of the society’s 40th-anniversary festivities, paired scotches with crickets, mealworms, locusts and scorpions, STV News reported Wednesday.

First, a 12-year-old Speyside whisky named Disco Diva was paired with mealworms. Next, the 11-year-old Speyside single malt Raspberry Fields Forever was paired with locusts. Finally, smoked crickets were tasted alongside the 10-year-old Smokus Fruticosus, a blend of whiskies from Islay and Orkney.

A scorpion was offered to be tasted alongside a whisky of the participants’ choice.

The tasting actually helped an arachnophobe named Scott Begbie overcome his fear.

“I’ve always had a phobia of spiders and creepy crawlies generally, so I was initially pretty nervous,” Begbie told STV News. “Seeing the insects and picking them up was quite tricky at first, but I ended up enjoying it.”

Begbie, who was gifted the tasting experience as a 60th birthday present, said the smoked crickets paired with the Smokus Fruticosus was his favorite pairing.

Begbie said he was surprised by the scorpion, which he described as “really good” and compared to a salty pretzel.

“Whisky and insects? Precisely,” SMWS head of brand marketing and membership Helen Stewart said, according to STV News. “This type of tasting personifies what the society is all about. Our 40th anniversary year is going to be our most adventurous yet.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskies and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: