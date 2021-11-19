Oldest Whisky Bought by Scotch Whisky Investments

During MASTERS EXPO, an event held annually in Amsterdam, Dutch-based trading house Scotch Whisky Investments unveiled the #1 decanter of the Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Years Old release. At 80 years old, is the oldest whisky to be bottled known to man and was recently acquired during an auction in Hong Kong by Scotch Whisky Investments for 166,000 euros (about $187,000).

The whisky was distilled on Feb. 3, 1980. Over the past 80 years, the cask has been cared for by the Gordon & MacPhail family and has finally been bottled through a collaboration with Sir David Adjaye OBE.

“Along with three of our investors, we were able to acquire this unique decanter containing the oldest single malt whisky in the world,” said Michel Kappen, CEO of Scotch Whisky Investments. “It goes without saying that this ‘#1’ will remain unopened, will get a special place in our office and will serve as a talking piece for anyone that is interested in investing in the Scottish ‘water of life.'”

In all, 250 decanters have been bottled from the 80-year-old cask and will be sold worldwide. Prices will vary, but every bottle is expected to be sold in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 euros (about $124,000 to $135,000), according to a news release from Scotch Whisky Investments.

Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Years Old was bottled at 44.9% ABV. Tasting notes via WhiskyCast:

Nose: Fruity, vibrant, and aromatic with touches of peach cobbler, brown sugar, apricots, a hint of raisin bread, dates, and just a subtle touch of oak

Taste: Fruity and luscious with a nice bite of ginger, white pepper, and allspice balanced by red apples, peaches, honey, orange oil, and a touch of dried flowers

Finish: Long and fruity with gentle hints of spices and dying fireplace embers

