Singleton Releases Rare and Expensive 39-Year-Old Scotch

Diageo brand The Singleton announced the release of a 39-year-old single malt scotch whisky. Sure to be a rare find, only 1,695 bottles of the Singleton 39-Year-Old are available globally. The Singleton is available worldwide, from specialist spirits retailers and at Malts.com. It comes with a suggested retail price of £2,295 ($3,082) in the UK, including taxes, and $2,680 excluding taxes in the U.S.

The whisky was aged in what Diageo is calling an “inventive” blend of casks. The Singleton 39-Year-Old consists of a 12-Year-Old Singleton expression that was matured a further 27 years in a combination of ex-port, red wine, Pedro Ximènez and Oloroso Sherry casks before being finished in former French Bordeaux barrels.

“I am in a privileged position to be able to use the skills I’ve acquired over my more than forty years at Diageo and apply them to experiment with flavour; something The Singleton gives me the freedom to do,” Diageo master blender Maureen Robinson said. “This whisky marries my work in Scotland and my own personal experiences of flavour recollections through vivid memories of visiting family-owned wine estates in France where I travelled years ago. I was adventurous in my approach over the years with this whisky, drawing on memories of tasting the ripened grapes fresh off the vines, and newly uncorked wine around a table with my friends. Tasting a dram takes me back to that time; a shared epicurean adventure and moment of indulgence.”

The inspiration behind the packaging comes from Robinson’s travels to southern European wineries.

The Singleton 39-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Tasting Notes

Appearance: Red-hued amber, polished rosewood. Fine beading.

Body: Medium to full

Nose: The nose-feel is mellow, and the aroma is profoundly complex. Mild at first and vinous, with fruity top notes suggesting a rich fruit cake with wine-soaked raisins, candied orange peel and toasted almonds. Later, some butterscotch emerges, with a slightly burnt edge to the cake. Water dials back the fruit and introduces a cooling effect.

Taste: At natural strength, light yet creamy-smooth; a very slightly waxy texture and a mouth-watering, sweet start with a notably fruity clove-studded spiciness. Then gently drying, with more spice towards the end yielding a light peppery warmth. Richly flavoured and perfectly balanced, it drinks well neat. With just a dash of water, the texture is thinner, and the sweetness comes forward slightly; there is a shake of salt now at the expense of spicier warmth, which returns in the finish.

Finish: Very long, fruity, and warming, with a lingering spicy warmth and a hint of salted plums in the aftertaste. The latter is increased by a drop of water, when the whole aftertaste becomes unusually menthol-cool, with perhaps a suggestion of cherry liqueur chocolates.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!