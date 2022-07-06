Singleton Scotch Whisky Distillery Reopens

Diageo-owned The Singleton scotch whisky distillery is reopening this week after a complete renovation. The distillery will welcome guests with drinks paired with food from a menu curated by celebrity chef Tony Singh.

“Scotland is rich with exceptional quality food and drink, and it is wonderful to see that being celebrated at the new distillery experience,” Singh said in a news release. “Scotch whisky is the country’s leading export to the world and a magnet for international tourism. It is great for Scotland to see Scotch whisky brands like The Singleton making the connection between their delicious single malt and Scotland’s rich larder of local produce.”

Singh, a whisky lover, created a menu to pair with The Singleton of Glen Ord Celebratory Bottling, a special-edition whisky made to commemorate the opening. Born and raised in Leith, Edinburgh, Singh is a Scottish restauranteur known for combining Scottish produce with his heritage to update classic Indian recipes.

The new distillery tour focuses on the art of whisky-making and the craft of distilling, particularly Singleton’s signature “Slow Craft” process, according to The Singleton.

“The Singleton is one of the most exciting single malt brands in the world and we are delighted to be opening the doors to the brand’s new home at Glen Ord Distillery,” said Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland brand homes. “Our £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism is designed to put Scotland at the forefront of the global trend in food and drink tourism by giving consumers a truly world-class experience at our distilleries. This is just the start of an incredible summer of Scotch whisky investment, with Talisker and Caol Ila also launching new visitor experiences, and we want to use that to build momentum in the recovery of Scottish tourism.”

To book a tour of the new Singleton distillery, click here.

Diageo is investing heavily in Scottish whisky tourism. It also recently renovated and reopened Glenkinchie, Clynelish and Cardhu distilleries, as well as the Johnnie Walker Princes Street global visitor attraction, which opened in September in Edinburgh.

