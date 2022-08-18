Motorcycle Bar From Smokehead to Go on Tour in UK, Europe

Ian Macleod-owned scotch whisky brand Smokehead has unveiled a mobile bar attached to a motorcycle, called The Smoker oto, which will tour the United Kingdom and Europe, the brand announced Thursday.

The Smoker Sidebar is an original Dnepr Ukrainian sidecar and includes a seat for Smokehead fans. The bar features storage for drinks, ice and glasses, plus a oak bar top that attaches to the back of the motorcycle.

The sidecar bar was created in collaboration with motorcyclist Tyler Lunceford, who has more than 20 years of experience customizing bikes.

“The success of The Smoker motorbike didn’t take us by surprise, we knew it was what our Smokeheads wanted,” Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, said, according to The Spirits Business. “Working with Tyler is an incredible experience, he gets the brand and he gets motorbikes. Introducing The Smoker Sidebar is exactly what the summer of 2022 needs. You’ll hear its roar at a festival near you very soon.”

The fully-stocked bar will be at the Smoke and Fire Festival, in Colchester, UK, on August 20-21.

In September, Smokehead launched a line of canned cocktails. In October, the brand released a whisky finished in stout casks.

