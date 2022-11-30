Smokehead Debuts Scotch Whisky Finished in Tequila Casks

Ian Macleod Distillers has released a single malt whisky finished in tequila casks from its brand Smokehead, The Spirits Business reported Tuesday.

Bottled at 43% ABV, Smokehead Tequila Cask Terminado is available exclusively via Amazon and the Smokehead website for a suggested retail price of £68.99 ($82) per 700-milliliter bottle.

“Smokehead is a brand that constantly pushes the boundaries of what a single malt whisky is – and how it’s perceived,” brand director Iain Weir said, according to The Spirits Business. “By embracing contemporary methods of finishing, we’re at the forefront of innovation – both as a brand and within the industry at large. All for the benefit of our valued customers. “Tequila Cask Terminado is more than a passion project for us. It’s an embodiment of everything Smokehead stands for. Rule-breaking, ‘pouring less boring’ and defiance.”

Smokehead released a promotional video for the new whiskey on its YouTube channel.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!