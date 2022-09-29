Macallan Set Sells for More Than $550K at Whiskey Auction

Sotheby’s latest whiskey auction, named The Timeless Whisky Collection, concluded this month.

The highest seller at the auction was The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection, which sold for $562,500 — on the higher end of its projected range of $400,000-$600,000. This lot comprised six whiskies housed in Lalique glass decanters, plus an experience offered by Lalique: a night at Villa René Lalique in Alsace, France, with a tour of the museum and a meal in Lalique’s 2 Michelin Star restaurant.

Other highlights from the auction included…

A decanter of 72 Year Old Macallan sold for $93,750 — $3,750 beyond the upper end of its expected selling price.

A bottle of Bowmore Black The Last Cask 50 Year Old sold for $62,500 — $7,250 beyond the upper end of its expected selling price.

A decanter of the Macallan Millennium 50 Year Old sold for $50,000 — $10,000 beyond the upper end of its expected selling price.

The Karuizawa Budo Collection (three bottles) sold for $47,500 — $7,500 beyond the upper end of its expected selling price.

A bottle of Bowmore 50 Year Old sold for $37,500.

A bottle of The Macallan 40 Year Old 2017 Release sold for $37,500 — $7,500 beyond the upper end of its expected selling price

A bottle of The Macallan Fine & Rare 31 Year Old sold for $35,000.

A bottle of Glenlivet GOrdon & Macphail Private Collection 70 Year Old sold for $30,000.

Two bottles of Ardbeg Double Barrel 1974 sold for $30,000

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!