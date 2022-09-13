The Timeless Whisky Collection Sotheby's | Whiskey Raiders

Sotheby’s to auction The Timeless Whisky Collection is being called the highest valued collection of whisky for a single auction in the U.S. The pre-sale estimate is set at a staggering $1.6 to $2.1 million.

The collection comes from an unnamed collector in California and features 30 bottles over 50 years old. Most notable in the collection is the inclusion of The Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection. Alone, the Six Pillars collection is estimated to be worth $400,000-$580,000 and will also come with a display platform made of Burr Elm by Anselm Fraser Design. Apart from the display being a beautiful piece of art alone, the wood itself is from a Scottish Elm tree which fell at the beginning of the 1980s and had been used as a bar top in Scotland for the last 2 decades for a private residence, before being reclaimed and re-designed for this collection.

The winning bidder will get more than just the collection, however. They will also get the opportunity to take one guest to stay at Villa Rene Lalique in Alsace and dine at their 2 Michelin Star restaurant.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Head of Whisky & Spirits, North America and EMEA made a statement about the age of the whiskies saying that “Behind age statement is the vintage of a whisky, and, unlike rare wines, vintage is not always declared in whisky as it would require every element of the whisky that goes into the bottle to be from the same year of distillation. The Scotch Whisky industry’s tendency to vat whiskies from different barrels together to achieve their final assemblage means that often whiskies are built using casks from multiple vintages. This collection showcases a huge number of whiskies that proudly bear a single vintage statement.”

Pre-bidding is open now for the collection with the official auction happening on Sept. 23.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!