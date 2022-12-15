Speyburn Creates Cocktail Recipes for 125th Anniversary

Speyburn, the historic scotch distillery, is turning 125 years old this Chirstmas day and is celebrating by offering four new 1890s-inspired cocktails.

Speyburn’s new cocktails are named the Jubilee Punch, Jack Rose, Holland House and the 125 Highball. Without further ado, let’s get into the recipes:

Jubilee Punch

Ingredients for 1 liter of Jubilee Punch

7.5 oz Speyburn 10 Year Old Speyside Single Malt

7.5 oz Earl Grey tea (chilled)

3.5 oz Raspberry Oleo

3.5 oz Lemon juice

33 dashes of aromatic bitters

11.5 oz sparkling wine

Instructions

Take a punch bowl, add your ingredients and stir. Top with sparkling wine. Spoon into glasses over ice, top with nutmeg. If you’re feeling really fancy, top with edible flowers.

Jack Rose

Ingredients

1.5 oz Speyburn Bradan Orach Speyside Single Malt

0.75 oz Apple oleo

0.25 oz Pomegranate syrup

Egg white or vegan foamer

0.75 oz Lemon juice

Apple slice to garnish

Instructions

Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake it up. Strain and pour it into a glass. Add a slice of apple to garnish.

Holland House

Ingredients

1.5 oz Speyburn 15-Year-Old Speyside Single Malt

0.5 oz Triple Sec

0.25 oz Pimento Dram

2 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

Orange peel

Instructions

Add all your ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain, pour into a chilled glass and top with an orange peel to garnish.

125 Highball

Ingredients

1.5 oz Speyburn 10 Year Old Speyside Single Malt

1 oz Homemade apple cordial*

3.5 oz Champagne, chilled

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Apple to garnish

Instructions

Add Speyburn, cordial* and bitters to a highball glass with ice and top with Champagne. Add two dashes of Angostura Bitters and apple to garnish.

*Speyburn’s recipe for homemade apple cordial: dice 200 grams of apples and cover in 200 grams of caster sugar for 24 hours in a sealed jar. Strain and lengthen with 200 milliliters boiled water.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!