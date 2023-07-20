Speyburn Unlocks Its Doors, Opens To Public After 100 Years

On Thursday, Speyburn Distillery announced that it will re-open its doors for tours on Aug. 1 after 126 years of being closed to the public. Starting this week, visitors can book tours of the distillery and taste whiskies from Speyburn’s core portfolio.

The aim is to give the Rothes-based scotch producer’s fanbase an opportunity to enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour and get a taste of daily life at the distillery.

The tours will be held each week from Tuesday to Saturday and will run at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The tours average a duration of one hour and 45 minutes, and each one will host no more than 10 guests, lending visitors an intimate experience.

The whiskies that can be tasted include Speyburn’s core range, featuring offerings of Braden Orach, 10 Years Old, 15 Years Old and 18 Years Old.

Speyburn’s Speyside whiskies are distilled with water from Granty Burn, and the distillery has been using water from this spring for a century. The producer also uses traditional worm tub condensers, which it says offer a bolder and more characterful spirit.

“There is something very special about the setting and atmosphere at Speyburn, perhaps because it’s quite a hidden distillery and one that has gone about the business of making award-winning drams that are loved the world over in a very quiet and modest way. But now it’s time to let the world in and we couldn’t be more excited!” Speyburn Distillery Manager Euan Henderson said in a news release.

The distillery celebrated its 125th anniversary in December and released a series of cocktail recipes to honor its legacy. It was a long-held dream of the distilling team to reopen the facilities, according to the brand.

“There’s no artifice about the visitor experience we have created. This will be a true taste of a Speyside distillery life that will offer an accessible and enjoyable experience for all,” Henderson said. “This is about the people who make our whiskies welcoming guests into our home to share a taste of Speyburn single malts and the stories and secrets of how they are made. There’s 126 years of previously unseen distilling history here just waiting to be discovered in the heart of Speyside – so make sure you don’t miss your slot on one of our tours this summer.”

