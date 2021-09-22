'Mythical Beasts' Line of Scotch Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

If you’re a fan of whiskey bottles with eye-catching artwork, Whisky cask-specializing company Spiritfilled has the line of whiskeys for you.

The company is launching a series of independent bottlings called “Mythical Beasts.” Each bottle will be filled with a fine single cask whiskey and feature its own unique artwork based on a different mythical creature.

The first release is a 12-year-old Caol Ila finished in a Pedro Ximinez sherry cask. The bottle design is devoted to the Qilin, a hooved chimerical creature with a unicorn-esque horn from Chinese mythology that is said to appear with the imminent arrival or passing of a sage or illustrious ruler.

Spiritfilled’s Mythical Beasts Caol Ila is available for purchase on spiritfilled.co.uk. A 700-milliliter bottle retails for about $116.

Spiritfilled provided the following tasting notes for the Caol Ila release, courtesy of Ian Wisniewski, spirits writer and broadcaster:

Nose: Initial earthiness. Black olives in brine, followed by burnt toast, barbecue and asphalt notes. Then caramel and toffee apples add richness, with Brazil nuts at the edges.

Initial earthiness. Black olives in brine, followed by burnt toast, barbecue and asphalt notes. Then caramel and toffee apples add richness, with Brazil nuts at the edges. Palate: Gentle, yielding mouthfeel, like silk draped across the tongue. Toasted, barbecue notes emerge spanning the palate. As the barbecue notes intensify, juicy, citrus top notes appear. These continue with creamy vanilla and caramel. There is a base layer of dry oak and digestive biscuits.

Gentle, yielding mouthfeel, like silk draped across the tongue. Toasted, barbecue notes emerge spanning the palate. As the barbecue notes intensify, juicy, citrus top notes appear. These continue with creamy vanilla and caramel. There is a base layer of dry oak and digestive biscuits. Finish: Dryness and toastiness build up into barbecue notes. Light maltyness and oak follow, and finally fruity sweetness.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!