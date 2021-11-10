Springbank 1919 Expected to Fetch up to $377K at Auction

The latest sale at Christie’s Auction House features a bottle of Springbank 1919, 50 Year Old, which Christie’s head of the wine and spirits department, Noah May, called “one of the rarest whiskies to ever be bottled” in a news release. The historic bottle is expected to sell for between £200,000 (about $270,000) and £280,000 (about $377,500). Springbank 1919 was bottled at 37.5% ABV.

The auction will take place Dec. 2-3.

The Springbank 1919 bottle came from the collection of Le Clos, a retailer in the Dubai International Airport.

The auction also will include rare Macallan whiskies ranging from 1954 to 1986; rare bottlings from the Dalmore Constellation line; a collection of Brora releases; and a Royal Salute 50 Year Coronation Cask, bottled in 2003 to commemorate 50 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign, which is expected to sell for anywhere from £18,000 (about $24,000) to £ 328,000 (about $442,000). If the Coronation Cask hits the upper portion of that range, the Springbank 1919 might not even be the highest seller at this auction.

The auction also will include rare Japanese whiskies, including a Hibiki 30 Year Old and a rare whisky from the “ghost” distillery of Karuizawa, which closed in 2001.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to The Rare and Endangered Species Trust, Co’Lu’Bi Wildlife Sanctuary, The Drinks Trust and Project Rhino.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!