Tales of the Macallan Volume I Whisky Hides in a Book

Famous scotch whisky brand The Macallan’s Tales of the Macallan Volume I, the first edition in a series of single malts meant to tell the story of The Macallan pioneers and their legacies, has debuted in travel retail at The Macallan Boutiques and selected shop-in-shops.

Limited to 350 decanters worldwide, the first edition is an extremely limited release and has a recommended retail sale price of $80,000.

Tales of The Macallan Volume I, The Laird of Easter Elchies (1659-1715) pays homages to Captain John Grant, who in 1700 realized the potential of Easter Elchies Estate, the site of The Macallan Distillery since 1824.

Distilled in 1950 and bottled in 2021, Tales of The Macallan Volume I was described as “a distinctive and rare expression with exceptional flavour and character” by The Macallan.

The single malt is housed in a handcrafted Lalique crystal decanter concealed within a specially designed almanac book. Each chapter tells the story of John Grant and features illustrations by British illustrator and artist Andrew Davidson. London bookbinders Shepherds, Sangorski & Sutcliffe and Zaehnsdorf created the book, handcrafted using leather and 24-carat gold leaf, to conceal the decanter. French printer Imprimerie du Marais printed the pages of the book.

“Bringing to life The Macallan’s rich heritage is a key pillar of our storytelling in global travel retail,” Edrington Global Travel Retail Regional Managing Director Jeremy Speirs said, according to the Moodie Davitt Report. “The Tales of The Macallan series adds a new dimension to this, shining a light on some of the extraordinary individuals who have shaped the brand. Combining incredible liquid with beautiful packaging, the first bottling in this series will act as a real draw for global whisky connoisseurs visiting select locations in global travel retail.”

Tales of The Macallan Volume I Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Color: Golden aiguillette

ABV: 44.6%

Nose: Grapefruit zest, antique oak, vanilla, melon, wood smoke, nutmeg, ripe plum and almond.

Taste: Peach and apple, wood spice with ginger and hints of clove, sweet wood smoke and Yuzu.

Finish: A medium finish with citrus and sweet oak.

