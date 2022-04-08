Talisker Elements is Brand's 2nd Triple Cask-Matured Scotch

Diageo-owned scotch whisky distillery Talisker has released Talisker Elements, a distillery-exclusive 27-year-old single malt, the brand’s second triple cask-matured whisky.

“The Isle of Skye is a constant inspiration for the whisky we craft and this bottle celebrates the power and depth of the elements around us by exploring the thunderous waves of flavours unique to Talisker’s rugged coastal home,” distillery manager Daniel Lumsden said, according to Just Drinks. “Whisky lovers who brave the long journey to meet us on Skye will … have the chance to taste what I regard as the most expressive, elemental Talisker released yet.”

The limited-edition Talisker Elements was matured in refill casks, followed by a second maturation in heavily charred casks and finished in old European oak puncheons. The expression is bottled at 58% ABV.

Only 2,000 bottles of Talisker Elements will be sold. All of the bottles will be sold exclusively at the distillery in Carbost, Scotland, for £495 ($649).

Diageo plans to open a new Talisker visitor experience center on the Isle of Skye this summer, having revamped the distillery’s facilities as part of a £185 million ($242 million) investment in scotch tourism.

Other scotch whiskey brands to recently undergo multimillion-dollar distillery expansions include Cardhu, Clynelish and Glen Garioch.

