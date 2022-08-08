Talisker Reopens Visitor Center | Whiskey Raiders

Talisker, a well-known scotch whisky distillery located on the Isle of Skye, has recently reopened its visitor center. The center offers guests an interactive experience and new distillery tours, as well as two bars and a shop on-site that sells local products.

Guests can choose from a selection of three tours:

The Distillery Tour: Visitors will discover how the island influences the flavor of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash house before enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt.

Visitors will discover how the island influences the flavor of the whisky whilst exploring the making Talisker room and mash house before enjoying three tastings of the beloved single-malt. Made by the Sea Tasting Experience: Whisky lovers will have the chance to immerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the story of Talisker followed by a tasting.

Whisky lovers will have the chance to immerse themselves in a multi-sensory tasting session that explores the story of Talisker followed by a tasting. Talisker Cask Draw and Tasting Experience: Designed with the whisky connoisseur in mind, this experience will see guests visit Talisker’s maturation warehouse where they’ll get the rare opportunity to draw and taste five unique cask-strength distillery exclusive whiskies – set to open at a later date.

“Talisker is inseparable from the unique Isle of Skye landscape, as its whisky is inherently shaped by the sea and landscape that surrounds it. Our new brand home celebrates that deep connection with the sea and Talisker’s commitment to preserving the wonderful marine environment in Scotland and around the world,” Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland brand homes, said, according to Drinks International.

“From the tours to the bars and retail space, there’s so much to experience at Talisker, whether you’ve traveled two miles or 200 miles to be there, and whether you’re already familiar with this wonderful whisky, or discovering it for the first time.” Smith said.

The new visitor attraction, which has stood on the rugged coast of the Isle of Skye for more than a century and a half, has been completely transformed as part of Diageo’s £185 million ($223.49 million) investment in Scotch tourism.

