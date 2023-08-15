Tamdhu Launches Latest Expression in Batch Strength Series

On Monday, scotch whisky distillery Tamdhu announced the eighth addition to the Speyside distillery’s Batch Strength Series. This non-chill-filtered whisky was aged in Oloroso sherry casks. Batch Strength 008 is available for purchase at select retailers and the distillery’s website for a suggested retail price of $110.

The Tamdhu Batch Strength No. 008 hosts a percentage of 55.8% ABV and was matured in Oloroso sherry casks from Jerez.

Oloroso is an oxidative sherry known for its distinctively nutty flavor profile. Most sherries are matured under a veil of yeast called “flor.” Oloroso, however, does not develop the protective layer of yeast and is exposed to oxygen which adds body and complexity, according to Wine Folly.

“Batch Strength No. 008 encapsulates our unwavering commitment to crafting exclusively sherry-matured whisky, presenting a captivating deep natural copper hue and a complex flavor profile,” Tamdhu Distillery Manager Sandy McIntyre said in a news release. “With each Oloroso sherry cask carefully hand-selected, this expression delivers an exquisite and nuanced flavor, leaving a memorable and gratifying finish that embodies the essence of Speyside.”

Tamdhu dates back to 1897 and is known for its sherry-matured whiskies.

The distillery has had a successful year in terms of critical acclaim, and the Tamdhu 18 Year Old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky won the Gold Award at the San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition. Tamdhu is owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, the same brand that owns the Islay-based distillery Smokehead and the recently revitalized distillery in the Lowlands, Rosebank.

Tamdhu Batch Strength No. 008 Tasting Notes, Via the brand

Nose: Layers of warm oak, honeycomb with vanilla cream.

Taste: Sharp summer berries. A splash of water brings candied lemon peel and oak spice.

Finish: Mouth-watering oak, ending with ripe figs and lemon zest.

