Tamdhu Batch Strength 007 Unveiled | Whiskey Raiders

Scottish whisky distillery Tamdhu on Friday announced the latest release in its Batch Strength series, Tamdhu Batch Strength No. 007.

This new expression is bottled at 57.5% ABV after undergoing full maturation in Oloroso sherry seasoned casks from Jerez, Spain.

“Batch Strength No. 007 is a testament to our dedication to sherry matured whisky, with its deep copper colour and complex profile,” Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu distillery manager, said, according to Drinks International. “Each Oloroso cask is hand-crafted, delivering a nuanced flavour and a long, satisfying finish.”

Tamdhu Batch Strength 007 is currently out of stock on the Tamdhu website but can be found at specialist retailers globally for a recommended retail price of £80.99 ($97) per 700-milliliter bottle.

Tamdhu Batch Strength 007 Tasting Notes

Nose: Subtle waft of vanilla sponge, followed by spicy cinnamon and roasted praline

Taste: Pavlova filled with luscious raspberries, caramel apricots with a wave of oak spice, and a zingy lemon punch.

Finish: Warm oak spices, baked figs, evident sherry flavours, and freshly peeled clementine.

Founded in 1897, Tamdhu is owned by Ian MacLeod Distillers.

