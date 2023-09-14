Tamdhu Cigar Malt III Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

Tamdhu Honors the ‘Timeless Pairing of Cigars and Single Malts’ With 3rd Edition of Cigar Malt Scotch Whisky
On Wednesday, Speyside scotch whisky distillery Tamdhu unveiled the newest edition of its Cigar Malt whisky. Bottled at 53.8% ABV, Tamdhu Cigar Malt III is crafted to be paired with a hand-rolled cigar.
Tamdhu aged its Cigar Malt III in first-fill European oak Oloroso sherry casks. Per Tamdhu, each cask has been “carefully curated” to pair with the “opulence of a premium cigar.”
“Following the resounding success of Cigar Malt II, we take immense pleasure in introducing the latest expression in this distinguished series: Cigar Malt III,” Tamdhu Distillery Manager Sandy McIntyre said in a news release. “Reflecting the timeless pairing of cigars and single malts, this exceptional release showcases an especially bold flavour profile that harmonises beautifully with the finest of cigars. Cigar Malt III is testament to Tamdhu’s unwavering commitment to full-term sherry cask maturation, boasting an unparalleled depth and character.”
With a suggested retail price of £225 ($281), Tamdhu Cigar Malt III is available from select specialist retailers around the world and from Tamdhu’s online shop.
Tamdhu Cigar Malt III Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Nose: Gingerbread dipped in honey, with unmistakable sherry oak
Taste: Panna cotta with sherry-dipped raisins and malt biscuits
Finish: A hint of apricot jam, ending with rich praline
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.