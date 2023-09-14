Tamdhu Cigar Malt III Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

On Wednesday, Speyside scotch whisky distillery Tamdhu unveiled the newest edition of its Cigar Malt whisky. Bottled at 53.8% ABV, Tamdhu Cigar Malt III is crafted to be paired with a hand-rolled cigar.

Tamdhu aged its Cigar Malt III in first-fill European oak Oloroso sherry casks. Per Tamdhu, each cask has been “carefully curated” to pair with the “opulence of a premium cigar.”

“Following the resounding success of Cigar Malt II, we take immense pleasure in introducing the latest expression in this distinguished series: Cigar Malt III,” Tamdhu Distillery Manager Sandy McIntyre said in a news release. “Reflecting the timeless pairing of cigars and single malts, this exceptional release showcases an especially bold flavour profile that harmonises beautifully with the finest of cigars. Cigar Malt III is testament to Tamdhu’s unwavering commitment to full-term sherry cask maturation, boasting an unparalleled depth and character.”

With a suggested retail price of £225 ($281), Tamdhu Cigar Malt III is available from select specialist retailers around the world and from Tamdhu’s online shop.

Tamdhu Cigar Malt III Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Gingerbread dipped in honey, with unmistakable sherry oak

Taste: Panna cotta with sherry-dipped raisins and malt biscuits

Finish: A hint of apricot jam, ending with rich praline

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!