Whiskey-Infused Humidor From Tamdhu is Your Cigar’s New Best Friend | Whiskey Raiders

While cigars and whisky have always gone hand in hand, Tamdhu Distillery is taking it one step further with its new limited-edition, bespoke cigar humidor to go with its newly released Cigar Malt Whisky No. 01.

The humidor is not only inspired by the new Cigar Malt but also infused with it. Ensuring that the cigars and the malt pair perfectly, Tamdhu made the humidors from the wood of the casks the malt was aged in.

“This whisky, exclusively matured in first fill European Oak Oloroso sherry casks, provides the perfect accompaniment to the finest cigars. That we were able to use those sherry casks to continue the legacy of the Cigar Malt through the humidor is very special indeed,” said Sandy McIntyre, distillery manager, in a news release.

Tamdhu created two of its whisky-infused humidors to support the launch of the Cigar Malt. The limited humidors are made from European oak sherry cask staves, sterling silver and walnut wood to mirror the whisky’s dark, rich color. However, only of these bespoke boxes will be auctioned for charity in 2022.

Cigar Malt No. 1

The whisky is un-chill filtered at 53.8%, with tasting notes reminiscent of tobacco leaves used only in the finest cigars. The Cigar Malt will be exclusively available from specialist retailers in Europe for £180.

TASTING NOTES:

NOSE – Ginger Nut Biscuits, Sweet Sherry, Caramel Creme Brulee

PALATE – Deep Sultana and Dried Raisins, Sticky Malt Loaf with a Creamy Vanilla Smoothness

FINISH – Dried Apricots, Rich Honey Coated Pecan Nuts

