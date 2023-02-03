THE DEACON Scotch Whisky Plans to 'Disrupt' the Whisky World

‘Like Nothing Else on the Market’: New Scotch Whisky Brand Expects to ‘Disrupt the Whisky Category’ With Debut Release
On Friday, wine and spirits company Sovereign Brands announced the launch of THE DEACON scotch whisky, released in collaboration with French spirits giant Pernod Ricard.
Bottled at 40% ABV in an usual copper receptacle, THE DEACON is a blended scotch whisky including whisky stocks from Islay and Speyside. It will have a suggested retail price of $39.99.
Sovereign Brands said in a news release that THE DEACON, the company’s first whisky release, “is set to disrupt the whisky category,” a bold claim.
“To be a ‘Deacon’ is to be the best, a quality that Sovereign Brands owners Brett and Brian Berish imbue in each and every one of their brands,” Sovereign Brands said in a news release.
The whisky’s label depicts a mysterious masked figure, wearing goggles (perhaps the “Deacon?”)
“We’re not competing. We’re innovating,” Brett Berish, CEO and co-founder of Sovereign Brands, said in a news release. “We’ve lent our disruptive style to our first Scotch Whisky, creating a premium and compelling product that is like nothing else on the market.
“We’ve moved away from traditional labeling and bottle design with a metallic copper package and an unorthodox label,” Berish continued. “Most importantly, this is the most well-balanced, complex but drinkable taste profile. It is layered but smooth, making THE DEACON a whisky that is made to be enjoyed.”
Sovereign Brands’ wine and spirits brands count Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Khaled as ambassadors and influential supporters.
Check out the video released to promote THE DEACON scotch whisky:
THE DEACON Scotch Whisky Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
Nose: Charred orange, sweet malty biscuits and woodsmoke
Taste: Juicy orange, delicate spice and tangy peat.
Finish: Long and smooth
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.