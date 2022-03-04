The GlenAllachie Launches 10 Year Cask Strength Batch 7

Scottish distillery The GlenAllachie on Thursday announced the release of Batch 7 of its line of 10-year-old cask strength bottlings.

Batch 7 was aged in of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry puncheons, Rioja barriques and virgin oak casks, all selected and blended by master distiller Billy Walker, who is celebrating his 50th year as a blender in the scotch whisky industry.

Batch 7 is bottled at 56.8% ABV and is available from global retailers at a suggested retail price of £62.99 ($83).

“Every batch we create of our 10-year-old Cask Strength represents the direction in which we are taking The GlenAllachie,” Walker said. “From the outset, our defined objective has been to achieve a bold and flavourful yet balanced spirit, predominantly matured in Sherry wood, but with interesting twists introduced by unusual cask types. “This latest batch is a complex and enjoyable drinking experience which brings together spirit from some truly exceptional Sherry, Wine and virgin oak casks. I must say, this one is pretty special!”

Batch 4 of The GlenAllachie 10 Year Old Cask Strength was named “World’s Best Single Malt” at the World Whiskies Awards 2021.

The GlenAllachie 10 Year Old Cask Strength Batch 7 Tasting Notes

Color: Rich Mahogany

Nose: Waves of heather honey, dried fruit, cinnamon and nutmeg, followed by orange peel, mocha and treacle.

Taste: Lashings of dark chocolate, figs and heather honey, with raisins, cinnamon, plums and hints of orange zest.

