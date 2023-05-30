New Macallan Harmony Collection Offering Inspired by Coffee

The Macallan has launched the second edition of its single malt scotch whisky inspired by Intense Arabica coffee. The expression is part of The Harmony Collection, a limited yearly release in Canada that is set to hit the shelves within the next few months.

This is the latest offering in The Macallan Harmony collection after the distillery launched The Macallan Harmony Ritual Kit in November. The kit featured a bottle of The Macallan Harmony Collection Intense Arabica, a French press, matching glassware and Ethiopian Arabica coffee presented in a bespoke box.

The dram is meant to be enjoyed with a cup of coffee, and whisky maker Steven Bremner heavily imbued himself in the world of coffee prior to this release.

According to a news release from The Macallan, Brenner hosted a masterclass with coffee specialists from around the world at The Macallan Estate. Amongst the many growers and masters who imparted their knowledge was Ethiopian coffee grower Kenean Asefa Dukamo. Scottish coffee roaster Lisa Lawson, known for her roasting techniques at Dear Green, also made an appearance.

Inspired by the Ethiopian Arabica coffee bean, Bremner chose a combination of American and European oak casks to add certain aromas that The Macallan claims proffer up an ode to espresso. The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica is bottled at 44% ABV and is presented in a box that incorporates repurposed coffee bean husks.

The Harmony Collection launched last year with a limited “Rich Cacao” expression that was meant to celebrate the world of chocolate. The Macallan Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica has a suggested retail price of $249.95 CAD ($184 USD).

The Macallan Harmony Collection

Tasting Notes Via The Macallan Harmony Collection

Nose: Tiramisu, cappuccino, gingerbread, raisins, almonds, sweet oak and vanilla.

Taste: Espresso, dark chocolate, raisin, blackberry, vanilla, and Brazil nut.

Finish: Long dark roast coffee, balanced and sweet.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!