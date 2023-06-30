Talisker Distillery Brings Back 30 Year Old Whiskey

Talisker Distillery has brought back the Talisker 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The brand announced the return of the expression on Thursday in a news release.

The spirit hosts an ABV percentage of 49.6%, was aged for 30 years in American Oak casks and was bottled in 2022. The U.S. market will be receiving 561 out of 3,195 globally available bottles and the spirit is set to sell with a suggested retail price of $1,099.

“The three decades spent in oak allow Talisker’s distillery character to develop refined and exquisite qualities. As the spirit ages through its twenties, the fruit flavors become even more complex, giving us fragrant tropical notes and the peppery smokiness that moves from coal-tar to a warming, smoldering bonfire. A truly spectacular Talisker liquid, every sip is a celebration of the magnificence of Skye,” stated Stuart Morrison, Master Blender and whisky specialist at Diageo.

Talisker Distillery is based in the Isle of Skye, Scotland, an area known for whisky and oyster pairings. To celebrate its heritage and the re-launch of the 30-year scotch, the distillery has launched a collaboration with Real Oyster Cult. The service delivers an oyster bar experience and offers curated oysters from farms across North America.

The brand also launched a partnership with Peter Gadiot, a British actor and writer known for roles in “Yellowjackets” and “Queen of the South.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Talisker, a brand that resonates deeply with my love for the untamed beauty of nature. It’s a privilege for me to commemorate the launch of the Talisker 30 Year Old, a whisky that embodies the essence of time-honored craftsmanship,” stated Gadiot. “Together, we embark on a remarkable journey of exploration and appreciation, toasting to the wonders of the outdoors.”

Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky 30 Year Old Tasting Notes, via Talisker Distillery

Aroma: Orchard fruits, fragrant white pepper, ocean breezes.

Palate: Warm smoke, chili pepper, salinity, apple.

Finish: Pepper, cinnamon, ripe fruit and hazlenut.

