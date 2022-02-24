Tobermory Debuts 24-Year-Old Single Malt | Whiskey Raiders

Tobermory Distillery announced Thursday the launch of a limited-edition 24-year-old expression. This marks the second release in the distillery’s Hebridean Series, following the success of the award-winning Tobermory 23 Year Old.

Tobermory 24 Year Old is bottled at 105 proof and spent its last nine aging years resting in Oloroso sherry Gonzales Byass casks.

It is the first whisky to be created under Cara Gilbert, the world’s youngest distillery manager at just 28. Tobermory is the only distillery on the island of Mull.

“We are incredibly proud of this new release and its deep-rooted Mull heritage,” Gilbert said, according to Scottish Field. “The series is inspired by the unique influences that myself and the team experience from living and working on the beautiful island, hand crafting our whiskies. “One of the finest releases in our 230-year history, we know it’ll be a highly sought-after collector’s item from fans eager to enjoy a true taste of Mull.”

Tobermory 24 is available exclusively from Berry Bros & Rudd for the next two weeks for £320 ($430). Beginning March 10, it will be available to purchase from tobermorydistillery.com.

