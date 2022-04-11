Tomatin to Celebrate 125th Anniversary With Limited Release

On June 8, Scotland’s Tomatin Distillery will celebrate its 125th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the scotch whisky producer is releasing a limited-edition version of its 12-year-old single malt.

Tomatin commissioned Edinburgh-based papercut artist and illustrator Emily Hogarth tp create an illustration to commemorate the anniversary. Hogarth’s work includes “key components which capture the distillery’s history; each representing different stages in the making of the whisky and the stories behind it,” according to the product description on Hard To Find Whisky, which sells the bottling.

Tomatin – 125th Anniversary Edition – Highland Single Malt 12 Year Old Whisky is available for £39.95 ($52) at retailers such as Hard to Find Whisky.

Earlier this month, Tomatin unveiled a new advertising campaign.

In October, Tomatin Whisky sued Tomatin Trading over the Tomatin name, but the court ruled that tourists would be unlikely to face any confusion between the two companies.

Tomatin 12 Year Old Tasting Notes From Our Review

Nose: Sweet honey, apples, almond. A fair bit more sherry than I was expecting, but nothing insane. Pears, vanilla, light amaretto, light baked bread.

Taste: Thin but no heat. Sweet honey, vanilla. Fresh baked bread. Pears, apples, almonds. Light sulfur. Not super complex, but pleasant.

Finish: Short, light, no heat. Sweet honey, light sherry funk. Yeasty sweetness, light fig, faint almond. Lots of vanilla.

